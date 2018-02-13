Sahuarita man accused of killing wife nearly 30 years ago

A southern Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife in Wisconsin nearly three decades ago.
A southern Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife in Wisconsin nearly three decades ago.
A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.
A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
During processing, Border Patrol agents conducted a records check on Wilmer Avila-Gamez and discovered a April 2001 felony conviction in Santa Ana, CA, for "rape by force."
During processing, Border Patrol agents conducted a records check on Wilmer Avila-Gamez and discovered a April 2001 felony conviction in Santa Ana, CA, for "rape by force."
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.
Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.