Sahuarita man accused of killing wife nearly 30 years ago

A southern Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife in Wisconsin three decades ago.

Authorities said Mark Bringe, 70, was arrested Monday, Feb. 12 at his home in Sahuarita.

Lori J. Bringe was found dead in a wooded area near Poynette, Wisconsin, on Aug. 19, 1988.

Bringe allegedly told authorities his wife had committed suicide and the case went cold.

A sheriff's department in Wisconsin reopened the case in 2014 as a homicide investigation.

When Mark Bringe told detectives in an interview last year about how he and his father-in-law discovered the body, he indicated that he had prior knowledge of his wife's death, the location of her body and didn't take action, according to the criminal complaint.

He also presented inconsistencies between statements that went beyond what would be expected, said Sheriff's Detective Lt. Roger Brandner.

Bringe is being held in the Pima County Jail and will be extradited to Wisconsin to face a first-degree murder charge.

