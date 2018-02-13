Border Patrol agent saves child's life in Tucson

A proposal by the Tucson Unified School District could affect thousands of families by redrawing the boundaries for four high schools in the district.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day for Wednesday and Thursday, when rain is expected to hit southern Arizona.
For the second time in less than a month, a Border Patrol agent saved a young child's life in southern Arizona.
A southern Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife in Wisconsin nearly three decades ago.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.
The FBI says a man wanted for multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles could be here in South Carolina.
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.
Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.
