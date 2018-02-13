Border Patrol agent saves child's life in Tucson

For the second time in less than a month, a Border Patrol agent has saved a young child's life in southern Arizona.

Michael Meshirer, a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent, saved a 2-year-old girl in Tucson on Sunday, Feb. 11.

According to the CBP, the incident happened near the intersection of Golf Links and Swan Road.

"Agents leaving the Tucson Station, an agent encountered a woman with a 2-year-old child in medical distress," the CBP said in a news release. "The first agent called emergency medical services after he was told the child suffered a seizure and was not breathing."

Meshirer, a paramedic, heard the radio call and responded.

Meshirer took the child out of her car seat, cleared her airway and administered oxygen.

Additional Border Patrol EMTs also arrived and monitored the child’s until the Tucson Fire Department showed up.

The child's mother then drove her daughter to the hospital.

"When professional medical care is initiated prior to our arrival, the immediate care is priceless for the patient, increasing their chances for a positive outcome," said Captain Andy Skaggs, spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department.

In January 2018, off-duty Border Patrol agent Jed Eckler saved a 2-year-old boy in Hereford.

Eckler was driving on Highway 92 when he was flagged down by a man and woman. The woman told Eckler her son was unconscious and not breathing.

Eckler began administering CPR and after several attempts, the infant regained consciousness.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.