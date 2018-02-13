Pima County releases report detailing damages caused by World View balloon explosion

A new report released by Pima County details the damage caused by a high-altitude balloon explosion at the World View facility on December 19, 2017.
A proposal by the Tucson Unified School District could affect thousands of families by redrawing the boundaries for four high schools in the district.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day for Wednesday and Thursday, when rain is expected to hit southern Arizona.
For the second time in less than a month, a Border Patrol agent saved a young child's life in southern Arizona.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.
New Orleans police are on the scene of multiple shootings in close proximity in the Lower Ninth Ward.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.
