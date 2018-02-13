Pima County releases report detailing damages caused by World View balloon explosion

A new report released by Pima County details the damage caused by a high-altitude balloon explosion at the World View facility on December 19, 2017.

The report includes pictures of the damage caused to the World View building and surrounding areas after a balloon filled with hydrogen ruptured during a test run.

The report says that insurance will cover the $200,000 cost of damages and architectural and engineering firms have been retained by World View to identify repairs required as a result of the accident.

World View has launched an independent investigation into the explosion, and has suspended use of hydrogen on the launch pad as that investigation continues, according to the report.

You can read the report in its entirety below:

