TUSD governing board approves programs to improve schools

The Tucson Unified School District governing board voted to move forward with programs to improve several schools but they rejected a plan to change the boundaries of four high schools.

In a meeting Tuesday night the board voted 4-1 for the High School Improvement Initiative and Re-invigoration Project. But they did not accept the part of the plan that would have changed the boundaries for Tucson High, Catalina High, Rincon High and Palo Verde High.

The initiative will instead include items like expanding the Santa Rita High College and Career Academy, starting a school-wide AVID program at Catalina High and create extended day or credit recovery programs at multiple schools.

Dr. Mark Stegeman was the only dissenting vote and said that the boundary changes are 10 years overdue.

Dr. Stegeman was a big proponent of a previous plan from the TUSD governing board that considered merging Catalina and Rincon to give University High its own campus. Under the proposal, Catalina students would have been sent to the Rincon campus while University High would take over the Catalina facility.

That proposal has since been dropped.

The committee, led by Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, was given about two months to address a new plan of action since the Rincon-University-Catalina plan stalled.

Some board members, including Adelita Grijalva and Michael Hicks, had concerns about boundary changes making zero impact on the goal of balancing enrollment numbers, being that Arizona is an open enrollment state and parents are able to send students wherever they so choose.

The committee will now have to present the decision for review and acceptance.

"The District seeks initial feedback from the Special Master and Plaintiffs (SMP) in order to inform its decisions regarding information to be gathered, external considerations, and potential desegregation impacts," according to a planning timeline release from the governing board.

