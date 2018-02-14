TUSD governing board approves programs to improve schools

The Tucson Unified School District governing board has decided not to move forward with a plan to alter the district boundaries for four high schools.
The Tucson Unified School District governing board has decided not to move forward with a plan to alter the district boundaries for four high schools.
A proposal by the Tucson Unified School District could affect thousands of families by redrawing the boundaries for four high schools in the district.
A proposal by the Tucson Unified School District could affect thousands of families by redrawing the boundaries for four high schools in the district.
A new report released by Pima County details the damage caused by a high-altitude balloon explosion at the World View facility on December 19, 2017.
A new report released by Pima County details the damage caused by a high-altitude balloon explosion at the World View facility on December 19, 2017.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day for Wednesday and Thursday, when rain is expected to hit southern Arizona.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day for Wednesday and Thursday, when rain is expected to hit southern Arizona.
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.
New Orleans police are on the scene of multiple shootings in close proximity in the Lower Ninth Ward.
New Orleans police are on the scene of multiple shootings in close proximity in the Lower Ninth Ward.
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.