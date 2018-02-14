HOOPS: Road to State is open

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

It was a bad start to the boys’ state basketball tournament for most of the big schools representing Southern Arizona.

In Conference 5A, #3 seed Buena and 5th seed Cienega were both upset in their first round games.

The Colts (24-4) were stunned at home by Laveen Fairfax 83-63 ending their season while Phoenix Paradise Valley edged the Bobcats (18-10) 54-46.

On the girls’ side in Conference 4A, second-seeded Pueblo advanced beating Nogales 59-29.

The Warriors (27-2), are top local girls’ seed and will host Glendale Cactus in a Friday night quarterfinal at 6:30

The Gregory School is the top boys’ seed in Southern Arizona.

The Hawks (22-4) are #1 seed in the Conference 1A tournament which will begin on Friday in Prescott.

Here are the rest of your scores from Tuesday night’s opening of play in the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

5A State Championship (First Round)

Peoria Centennial 57, Cholla 52

Sahuaro 64, Gilbert Mesquite 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

2A Conference (Play-In)

Eagar Round Valley 52, Benson 38

Pima 43, Desert Christian 32

3A State Championship (First Round)

Tanque Verde 69, Wickenburg 31

Empire 61, Globe 47

Sabino 66, Kingman 33

4A State Championship (First Round)

Cactus 51, Salpointe Catholic 36

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 59, Rio Rico 32

Phoenix Thunderbird 42, Canyon del Oro 41

