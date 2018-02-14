HOOPS: Road to State is open

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The #2 seed Pueblo girls win easily while high local boys seeds in Conference 5A tumble home for the spring.
Spring is right around the corner, which means Cactus League baseball is back! Here’s a look at some of what each Cactus League stadium has to offer.
The Jose Cuervo Pro-Am on Feb. 28 is part of the Cologuard Classic PGA Tour Champions event, scheduled for the week of Feb. 28-March 4 at the Omni Tucson National Resort.
Esteban Loaiza, who played for 14 seasons in the major leagues, was arrested transporting the drugs just north of the Mexican border in California.
