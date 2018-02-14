Valentine's Day is busiest day for florists

This Valentine’s Day the National Retail Federation expects people in the United States to spend $20 billion on gifts.

About $2 billion of that total will be spent on flowers.

Casas Adobes Flower Shop is just one Tucson florist that will be green.

Manager Sarah Burgon said Valentine’s Day is the busiest holiday for them.

It is all hands on deck as her staff prepares hundreds of arrangements.

She said she expects to do 600 deliveries Wednesday; compare that to the 50-75 she does on an average day.

Despite the busyness, she said it is worth it to make someone’s day.

“It is a lot of fun especially when you get the custom orders that you can create and make really big showy pieces that are out of the ordinary,” Burgon said.

