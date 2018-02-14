UPDATE: No injuries reported in SE-side church fire - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: No injuries reported in SE-side church fire

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson Fire Department) (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a church fire on the southeast side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 14.

According to Capt. Andy Skaggs, the church that caught fire is the Love Divine church at 2901 S. Pantano Road.

The church was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported by a Tucson Police Department patrol officer who noticed smoke coming from the building.

 

No further details were immediately available.

