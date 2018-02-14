UPDATE: No injuries reported in SE-side church fire

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a church fire on the southeast side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 14.

According to Capt. Andy Skaggs, the church that caught fire is the Love Divine church at 2901 S. Pantano Road.

The church was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported by a Tucson Police Department patrol officer who noticed smoke coming from the building.

No one hurt at this early morning church #fire near 2900 S Pantano. @Tucson_Police noticed smoke while on patrol and called it in, good thing otherwise this may have been much worse. #StaySafeTucson pic.twitter.com/cCYEz2Itzm — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) February 14, 2018

No further details were immediately available.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.