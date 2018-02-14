UA professor coauthors report on sex-crime definitions

Biologists and park rangers tried to catch the fox to confirm any illness, such as rabies, but the fox could not be located.
Mary Koss said the reports' authors were inspired by the Larry Nassar case.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day for Wednesday and Thursday, when rain is expected to hit southern Arizona.
The National Retail Federation expects people in the United States to spend $20 billion on Valentine's Day gifts.
According to Capt. Andy Skaggs, the church that caught fire is the Love Divine church at 2901 S. Pantano Road.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of a missing 4-year-old Johns Island girl.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies apprehended the mother and boyfriend of a toddler who was shot last week.
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...
