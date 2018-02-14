UA professor coauthors report on sex-crime definitions

"So many things are happening that it’s hard to figure out what’s the umbrella these all fall under,” Mary Koss said. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Do you know the difference between sexual assault, sexual abuse and sexual harassment?

A regents' public health professor at the University of Arizona wants to make sure you understand.

Mary Koss teamed up with other scholars from Georgia State University and the University of Michigan to write a report highlighting each sex crime.

“People are struggling to understand each other. So many things are happening that it’s hard to figure out what’s the umbrella these all fall under,” she said.

Koss said the group was inspired by the Larry Nassar case. The former doctor treated some of American’s most prominent female gymnasts.

The nation watched as many of the girls spoke out in court that he sexually abused them.

According to the report, sexual abuse is a term mainly used to describe behavior toward children. It can include “touching a victim sexually, forcing the victim to touch perpetrator, or making victim look at sexual body parts or watch sexual activity.”

The report states that every state has a law in place that recognizes that children are not capable of giving consent. The age of consent can range from 16 to 18 years.

The report also highlights sexual harassment and sexual abuse.

Koss said people need to understand the difference between each term when discussing these crimes.

“There’s a difference between stuff that happens in a doctor’s office, things that happen in your workplace, and then things that happen in your social life,” she said.

Click HERE to read the full report.

