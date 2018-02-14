MAP: Every school shooting since 2013

According to Everytown, a gun safety advocacy group, there have been almost 300 school shootings in the U.S. since 2013.
Officials say 482 pounds of marijuana was seized Wednesday after a bust at a pot stash house.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
A southern Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife in Wisconsin nearly three decades ago.
A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
Charleston Police will hold an 8 p.m. news briefing Wednesday in the ongoing search for a missing Johns Island toddler.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.
Simone Kuffner, a Florida mom whose son attends the high school where a mass shooting took place Wednesday afternoon says she has not seen her son yet, but knows he's OK.
Amarillo police have released the name of the suspect from the officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission this morning.
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.
