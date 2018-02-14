MAP: Every school shooting since 2013

Parents wait for news after a reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Multiple people were killed and several more were injured in a school shooting in Florida Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Authorities said Nicolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, was responsible for the shooting.

According to Everytown, a gun safety advocacy group, there have been 18 school shootings in the United State this year and almost 300 since 2013. The list includes any incidents when a gun was fired on at school, regardless of intent or if there were any injuries or deaths.

2018 School Shootings

Jan. 3, 2018: A 31-year-old man committed suicide outside of East Olive Elementary in St. Johns, MI. The school was not open at the time of the incident.

Shots were fired at New State High in Seattle, WA. There were no injuries and no one was arrested. Jan. 10, 2018: A 14-year-old boy committed suicide at Coronado Elementary in Sierra Vista.

A window at Cal State-San Bernardino was hit by gunfire. There were no injuries and police said the gun may have been fired off campus. Jan. 10, 2018: A gun was accidentally shot at Grayson Community College in Denison, TX. There were no injuries.

Shots were fired on the campus of Wiley College in Marshall, TX. There were no injuries. Jan. 20, 2018: One person was killed in a shooting following a fight at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC.

A student at Italy High in Italy, TX, opened fire in a cafeteria, injuring one. Jan. 22, 2018: Shots were fired near NET Charter High in New Orleans. There were no injuries.

A 15-year-old student killed two and injured 14 other students at Marshall County High in Benton, KY. Jan. 25, 2018: Shots were fired at Murphy High in Mobile, AL. There were no injuries.

A fight during a basketball game led to a drive-by shooting at Dearborn High in Dearborn, MI. There were no injuries. Jan. 31, 2018: A 32-year-old man died after being shot following a confrontation outside of Lincoln High in Philadelphia.

An accidental shooting at Salvador Castor Middle in Los Angeles left five injured. Feb. 2, 2018: A student was shot in the chest during an argument at Oxon Hill High in Oxon Hill, MD. Two other students were arrested on attempted murder charges.

A student at Harmony Learning Center in Maplewood, MN touched an officer's gun, which caused it to fire. There were no injuries. Feb. 8, 2018: A gun was fired at Metropolitan High in New York. There were no injuries.

Everytown has created an interactive map that tracks each school shooting. You can look at the information HERE.

