Oro Valley: Major League Soccer open training session is free, open to the public

The Town of Oro Valley is hosting an open training with the New York Red Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Naranja Park, located at 810 W. Naranja Drive.

Players will be available to sign autographs from 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited to the west side of field one only, so spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

“In addition to providing an exciting spectator opportunity for our residents, bringing major sporting events to the Town’s facilities helps strengthen the local economy,” said Economic Development Manager Amanda Jacobs.

For event details, please contact Chioma Atanmo at 623-466-4884.

