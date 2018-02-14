Adoption fees waived for all PACC pets during National Adoption Weekend

The Pima Animal Care Center is inviting the community to adopt a shelter pet from one of three local PetSmart stores as part of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend, Feb. 16–18, thanks to a $2,500 grant.

“We love participating in these offsite adoption events,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said in a recent news release. “They give us the opportunity to showcase our pets to a different audience each time and bring awareness to shelter pets nationwide. Thank you, PetSmart Charities, for your continued support.”

The event will run Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, with adoption fees waived for all pets, including puppies and kittens. All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. A standard $18 dog licensing fee will apply to all adult dogs.

Over the last three years, PetSmart Charities has supported PACC’s mission of saving homeless pets by way of grant funding and providing offsite adoption locations across town to showcase some of PACC’s homeless pets.

Look for adoptable cats at participating PetSmart stores all weekend long during regular business hours. PACC will also have adoptable dogs at select stores between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations:

PetSmart at Oracle & Wetmore (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

PetSmart at El Con Mall, between Home Depot and Target (Saturday and Sunday)

PetSmart at Irvington & I-19 (Saturday and Sunday)

In addition, PACC will honor the free adoption special at its shelter, 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. all weekend long.

For more information and to see the adoptable pets click here:

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.