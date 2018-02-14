APP EXTRA: Mystery behind the masterpiece

For the second time in less than a month, a Border Patrol agent saved a young child's life in southern Arizona.
For the second time in less than a month, a Border Patrol agent saved a young child's life in southern Arizona.
More than 30 years ago, a priceless painting was stolen from the University of Arizona. In 2017, we told you the artwork was found at an estate sale in New Mexico. But where had the painting been all those years? KOLD News 13's Kevin Adger went to Silver City, NM to investigate.
More than 30 years ago, a priceless painting was stolen from the University of Arizona. In 2017, we told you the artwork was found at an estate sale in New Mexico. But where had the painting been all those years? KOLD News 13's Kevin Adger went to Silver City, NM to investigate.
“We love participating in these offsite adoption events,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said in a recent news release. “They give us the opportunity to showcase our pets to a different audience each time and bring awareness to shelter pets nationwide. Thank you, PetSmart Charities, for your continued support.”
“We love participating in these offsite adoption events,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said in a recent news release. “They give us the opportunity to showcase our pets to a different audience each time and bring awareness to shelter pets nationwide. Thank you, PetSmart Charities, for your continued support.”
According to Everytown, a gun safety advocacy group, there have been almost 300 school shootings in the U.S. since 2013.
According to Everytown, a gun safety advocacy group, there have been almost 300 school shootings in the U.S. since 2013.
Love is in the air at the Los Reales Landfill on Tucson's South side. Tucson's Environmental Services Department offers a free, four hour tour of its recycling facilities and landfill every Valentine's Day and Halloween. On this day, about 25 people took them up on the offer.
Love is in the air at the Los Reales Landfill on Tucson's South side. Tucson's Environmental Services Department offers a free, four hour tour of its recycling facilities and landfill every Valentine's Day and Halloween. On this day, about 25 people took them up on the offer.
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
Charleston Police will hold an 8 p.m. news briefing Wednesday in the ongoing search for a missing Johns Island toddler.
Charleston Police will hold an 8 p.m. news briefing Wednesday in the ongoing search for a missing Johns Island toddler.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.
Simone Kuffner, a Florida mom whose son attends the high school where a mass shooting took place Wednesday afternoon says she has not seen her son yet, but knows he's OK.
Simone Kuffner, a Florida mom whose son attends the high school where a mass shooting took place Wednesday afternoon says she has not seen her son yet, but knows he's OK.
Amarillo police have released the name of the suspect from the officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission this morning.
Amarillo police have released the name of the suspect from the officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission this morning.
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.