APP EXTRA: Mystery behind the masterpiece

By Tucson News Now Staff
Woman-Ochre" by Willem de Kooning, 1954-1955, 30 in. x 40 in., oil on canvas (Photo courtesy of UAMA) Woman-Ochre" by Willem de Kooning, 1954-1955, 30 in. x 40 in., oil on canvas (Photo courtesy of UAMA)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

More than 30 years ago, a priceless painting was stolen from the University of Arizona.

In 2017, we told you the artwork was found at an estate sale and purchased by a New Mexico antiques dealer.

The painting was returned, but a big mystery still remained. Where had the painting been all those years and who was responsible for stealing it?

KOLD News 13's Kevin Adger went to Silver City, NM to investigate. Find out what he discovered at 6 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.

    Border Patrol agent saves child's life in Tucson

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 7:23 PM EST
    For the second time in less than a month, a Border Patrol agent saved a young child's life in southern Arizona.

    More than 30 years ago, a priceless painting was stolen from the University of Arizona. In 2017, we told you the artwork was found at an estate sale in New Mexico. But where had the painting been all those years? KOLD News 13's Kevin Adger went to Silver City, NM to investigate.

    "We love participating in these offsite adoption events," PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said in a recent news release. "They give us the opportunity to showcase our pets to a different audience each time and bring awareness to shelter pets nationwide. Thank you, PetSmart Charities, for your continued support."

