CCSO: Tax season brings more scams

The most recent caller advised that someone left a message on her voice mail that advised "the IRS is looking into your finances and you need to call 206-736-6885 immediately". Attempts to contact this number by law enforcement results in a recorded message stating no one is available and then disconnects.
The most recent caller advised that someone left a message on her voice mail that advised "the IRS is looking into your finances and you need to call 206-736-6885 immediately". Attempts to contact this number by law enforcement results in a recorded message stating no one is available and then disconnects.
According to Everytown, a gun safety advocacy group, there have been almost 300 school shootings in the U.S. since 2013.
According to Everytown, a gun safety advocacy group, there have been almost 300 school shootings in the U.S. since 2013.
Officials say 482 pounds of marijuana was seized Wednesday after a bust at a pot stash house.
Officials say 482 pounds of marijuana was seized Wednesday after a bust at a pot stash house.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
A southern Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife in Wisconsin nearly three decades ago.
A southern Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife in Wisconsin nearly three decades ago.
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
Amarillo police have released the name of the suspect from the officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission this morning.
Amarillo police have released the name of the suspect from the officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission this morning.
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.
Three men have been arrested after the body of a young woman was found in Maurepas on Mardi Gras Day.
Three men have been arrested after the body of a young woman was found in Maurepas on Mardi Gras Day.