CCSO: Tax season brings more scams

CCSO: Tax season brings more scams

By Special for Tucson News Now
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has seen an increase in telephone scams with the onset of tax season. 

The most recent caller advised that someone left a message on her voice mail that advised "the IRS is looking into your finances and you need to call 206-736-6885 immediately". Attempts to contact this number by law enforcement results in a recorded message stating no one is available and then disconnects.

Please do not fall prey to this or any telephone scam! 

The Arizona Department of Revenue has a fraud prevention system in place and continues development and implementation of new counter measures to combat the ever increasing methods of scams being reported.

For tax related ID Theft questions, please contact the Arizona Department of Revenue's ID Theft Call Center at 1-800-352-4090.

