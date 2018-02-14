Pima Vocational High School, Las Artes accepting students for March sessions

Two Pima County programs that assist at-risk students in graduating high school are accepting applications for entry into sessions starting in March.

Pima Vocational High School is accepting students age 16-21 who want to earn their high school diploma for the program session that begins Thursday, March 1.

Interested students must attend a two-day orientation on Feb. 26-27, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, at PVHS’s south campus at 175 West Irvington Road. Pima Vocational’s second campus is located on the northwest side, 5025 W. Ina Road.

Call 724-9470 to reserve a spot. A registration packet can be obtained on the PVHS website or at either campus.

PVHS offers students real-world work experience with their academic classes, enabling them to pair their studies with internships ranging from office work to daycare to nonprofit work. Students leave with an accredited high school diploma, career plan, and possessing the ability to sustain a job.

Pima County’s Las Artes Arts & Education Center is also accepting students for the GED program session that begins Monday, Feb. 26.

The program pays students a weekly incentive to offset the cost of transportation, clothing and school supplies. A new student orientation for the session will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to noon at the school at 23 W. 27th St. in South Tucson.

Young people ages 17-22 must complete an application and take a basic assessment to determine placement level before attending the Las Artes orientation. They can come to the school Monday through Thursday for that initial assessment, beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Both schools are programs of the Pima County Community Services, Employment and Training Department.

