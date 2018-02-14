Coronado National Forest to waive fees in honor of Presidents Day

The U.S. Forest Service, including the Coronado National Forest will waive fees at most day-use recreation sites on Feb. 19, in honor of Presidents Day. Day. The fee waiver day is the second of four such opportunities offered by the agency during the 2018 calendar year.

Coronado National Offices will be closed Feb. 19 for the federal holiday, reopening Feb. 20. The Sabino Canyon Visitor Center will remain open for business.

Upcoming scheduled fee-free days observed by the Forest Service in 2018 are National Get Outdoors Day, June 9; National Public Lands Day, Sept. 22; and Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 10 and 11.

President’s Day honors our nation’s presidents, with emphasis on President Washington and President Lincoln.

In addition to waiving fees, many Forest Service units participate in a variety of public events on agency lands and in nearby cities and towns. National Get Outdoors Day features events to raise awareness that nature encourages healthy, active outdoor fun. National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest, single-day volunteer effort in support of public lands. Agency units plan their own events, which range from educational programs to picking up litter to invasive plant removal to building trails, and much more.

The program is offered in cooperation with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. Fees are waived generally for day-use areas, such as picnic grounds and developed trailheads.

Concessionaire-operated sites may be included in the waiver if the permit holder wishes to participate.

Visitors to the Coronado National Forest are encouraged to contact the appropriate ranger district office to determine which recreation sites will have fees waived, and at which sites concessionaires will charge fees.

Douglas Ranger District - (520) 364-3468

Nogales Ranger District - (520) 281-2296

Sierra Vista Ranger District - (520) 378-0311

Safford Ranger District - (928) 428-4150

Santa Catalina Ranger District - (520) 749-8700

Recreationists are advised to plan their trips in advance, check weather forecasts and pack appropriate gear for expected weather conditions.

Fire safety is emphasized year-round, a key message being “Never leave a campfire unattended for any reason, for any length of time. Always make sure a campfire is cold to the touch before leaving it.” One gust of wind can lift embers from a seemingly dead campfire to nearby plant material and ignite a wildfire in a matter of seconds. We recently experienced two fast-moving fires on the Forest, examples of conditions on the ground favorable to large fire growth, even at this time of year many don’t associate with wildfire activity.

Cleanliness is encouraged to preserve aesthetic beauty and to avoid attracting wildlife and potential conflicts which could result. Visitors should use trash receptacles when provided. Carrying trash bags in vehicles is recommended should trash receptacles be full or unavailable. Littering is unlawful and unsightly. All visitors are responsible for proper disposal of their trash, leaving the beauty of natural areas to be enjoyed by others.

