Crash closes Valencia at Nogales Highway

A crash has closed the intersection of Nogales Highway and Valencia on the south side in all directions, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD has not said how long the area will be closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

No further details were immediately available.

