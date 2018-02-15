Project Ina hits 1-year mark; business owners eager to see it end

Thursday, Feb. 15, marks one year since crews broke ground on Project Ina.

Tom Herrmann with Arizona Department of Transportation said the project is on track to be finished on time and on budget. He added there haven’t been any major snags, so far.

This is good news for businesses owners along West Ina Road. They said this past year has gone by pretty fast. But they can't wait for the construction to be over.

Clint Peek owns a few businesses in the Suncreek Plaza on Ina near North Oldfather Road. He said business was a little shaky at first.

“For us personally, it has been pretty good. We have adjusted. We were prepared for it,” he said. “I would say all in all we did not see that big of a d rop. I know it was kind of tough for some of the neighbors.”

And he said customers are braving the orange cones and bulldozers to get to their favorite spots.

Peek even said the plaza is growing. Several new businesses opened in the past year, hoping to cash in once Project Ina is complete.

Down the road from the plaza, Donut Wheel is still open. Owners said it's not going anywhere and they have their customers to thank.

“We have a lot of support from the community, so during the weekdays it is kind of slow. But on the weekends it picks up because it is a destination. But it has been OK for us now,” said Heng Chao an employee at Donut Wheel.

