Rain brings temporary relief for fire crews

Fire crews welcomed the rain falling across southern Arizona as several fires burned amid dry conditions.

The US Forest Service, the agency monitoring the Knob Hill Fire, said the rain that began Wednesday, Feb. 14, has given crews a much-needed break. The storms are bringing cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

Higher humidity helps the dry vegetation become saturated, meaning there is less chance for the fuel to ignite. Although the rain is a good thing, the Forest Service said it’ll bring temporary relief.

The agency is afraid the amount of rain won’t make a dent against the dry conditions they’ve been battling for months.

“That is going to bring us some very short-term relief. Once the storms pass through and the temperatures start to warm again and things start to dry out then we’ll be back in favorable conditions for wildfire,” said spokeswoman Heidi Schewel.

Schewel said the lack of rain this winter has kept crews busy, and the agency wants to remind the public that fire season is now year-round.

