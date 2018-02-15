Endangered woman missing from Gilbert group home

Police in Gilbert are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing endangered woman.

49-year-old Karen Zerilli was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 14, when she left her group home at 230 E. Frances Lane to go to a nearby Circle K, which she does routinely.

Staff at the home called police when she had not returned about 2 and a half hours later.

Zerilli is described as 5-foot-4, 280 pounds and is diagnosed as schizophrenic with and experiences hallucinations. She was wearing a yellow shirt, pink sweater, blue checkered pants and gym shoes.

If you see her, call Gilbert police at 480-503-6500.

