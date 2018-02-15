Sheriff warns drivers of rockslides on Catalina Highway

Drivers on Catalina Highway need to watch for debris in the roadway like this rockslide that happened on Thursday, Feb. 15. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is warning drivers on Catalina Highway to watch for debris in the roadway beginning at Milepost 10.

Heavy rainfall in the Santa Catalina Mountains that began Wednesday, Feb. 14, has increased the possibility that rockslides can happen on the road from Tucson to Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon.

The department tweeted out a picture of one such rockslide that happened on Thursday, Feb. 15.

**Traffic Hazard**



Watch for rock slides on Catalina Highway, beginning at mile post 10. pic.twitter.com/rkDCP4iyp9 — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 15, 2018

