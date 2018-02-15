Sheriff warns drivers of rockslides on Catalina Highway - Tucson News Now

Sheriff warns drivers of rockslides on Catalina Highway

By Tucson News Now Staff
Drivers on Catalina Highway need to watch for debris in the roadway like this rockslide that happened on Thursday, Feb. 15. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Drivers on Catalina Highway need to watch for debris in the roadway like this rockslide that happened on Thursday, Feb. 15. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
MT. LEMMON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is warning drivers on Catalina Highway to watch for debris in the roadway beginning at Milepost 10.

Heavy rainfall in the Santa Catalina Mountains that began Wednesday, Feb. 14, has increased the possibility that rockslides can happen on the road from Tucson to Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon.

The department tweeted out a picture of one such rockslide that happened on Thursday, Feb. 15.

