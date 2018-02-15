CCSO assists Willcox police with barricaded suspect

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office assisted the Willcox Police Department with a call on a barricaded suspect.

According to the CCSO at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 they were advised of a male in the area of Manny Gonzales Park, within Willcox city limits that was shooting a weapon.

Willcox police responded to the initial call, then when they learned the man had barricaded himself inside a residence they called for assistance from the CCSO Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

By noon WPD advised they had taken the man into custody without further incident.

The CCSO SWAT team will clear the scene and report their findings to the WPD.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.