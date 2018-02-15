Cochise County renews agreement for immunization services

Children and adults who are not adequately covered by health insurance will continue to receive vaccinations thanks to state funds provided to Cochise County.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Arizona Department of Health Services and the County’s Health & Social Services Department (CHSS) to continue to provide a regional immunization program.

The CHSS has received monies since 1993, allowing it to offer vaccines to uninsured and under-insured residents. The state, through agreements with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, provides vaccines at no cost to the County, and the funding pays for management, staffing, outreach, and operating costs of the program.

In 2017, CHSS immunized around 2,500 people.

The five-year agreement, which began on January 1, will see the CHSS receive $75,891 for the first six months of this year. The funding cycle will revert to 12-month periods from July 1. Funding amounts are announced at the beginning of each cycle.

For further information about the Cochise County’s immunization services visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/health-and-social-services/home or call (520) 432-9400.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.