Report released about fatal motorcycle crash involving TPD officer

The Tucson Police Department is set to release a report about a fatal 2016 motorcycle crash involving a police officer.
The Tucson Police Department is set to release a report about a fatal 2016 motorcycle crash involving a police officer.
The Tucson Police Department has released a report about how it handled a 2017 protest in downtown Tucson, which turned violent when protesters and police officers clashed in the street.
The Tucson Police Department has released a report about how it handled a 2017 protest in downtown Tucson, which turned violent when protesters and police officers clashed in the street.
Willcox police responded to the initial call, then when they learned the man had barricaded himself inside a residence they called for assistance from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team.
Willcox police responded to the initial call, then when they learned the man had barricaded himself inside a residence they called for assistance from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team.
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.
Alone. A picture speaks a thousand words, but one photo circulating on social media can be described with one. He is alone. Dressed in a button down, the man sits in a booth with a card neatly propped on the table. Two plates, two sets of silverware and two glasses of wine lay in front of him. Across from the otherwise romantic spread sits an ornate bottle, holding what once showered him in loving embraces, laughs and memories. For just one meal, he wa...
Alone. A picture speaks a thousand words, but one photo circulating on social media can be described with one. He is alone. Dressed in a button down, the man sits in a booth with a card neatly propped on the table. Two plates, two sets of silverware and two glasses of wine lay in front of him. Across from the otherwise romantic spread sits an ornate bottle, holding what once showered him in loving embraces, laughs and memories. For just one meal, he wa...
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.