Report released about fatal motorcycle crash involving TPD officer

The Tucson Police Department has released a report about a fatal 2016 motorcycle crash involving a police officer.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, the TPD hosted a news conference to discuss the findings from the Critical Incident Review Board.

Chris Hoffman died July 12, 2016, after his motorcycle crashed into a Tucson police squad car at the intersection of North Swan Road and East Holmes Street.

The incident began when officers responded to a call about a fight in a parking lot in the 4600 block of East Grant Road.

The TPD said before officers could arrive, a pickup truck and motorcycle left the scene.

According to the TPD, Hoffman was then spotted driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Swan Road.

The TPD said a helicopter following Hoffman saw him drive between vehicles and almost get into an accident near East Third Street.

The officer was on Swan and attempted a U-turn at East Holmes Street when Hoffman, who was not wearing a helmet, crashed into the front passenger side of the vehicle. He died at a local hospital.

According to the CIRB, the crash was caused by Hoffman running from authorities and "not a result of a violation of department policy."

Still, the investigation found deficiencies in TPD training, equipment and policy.

The TPD had updated its vehicle operations order to "provide clarity and improve understanding of responsibilities when undertaking emergency or pursuit driving."

Also, a driving safety committee had been formed and it will work with other city agencies to use monitoring technology in city vehicles.

