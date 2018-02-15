THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: School shooting in Florida

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

17 dead in a school shooting in Florida. It's even harder to comprehend when you literally count up to that number...17 lives lost and so many more destroyed.

Invariably our leaders in Washington DC will likely do a moment of silence on Capitol Hill. The sad truth is silence is precisely what we don’t need.

After a flurry of tweets from lawmakers saying how horrible this tragedy is … California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom was quick to retweet those comments with the hashtag - #Then do something about it.

So whether you think the issue is gun control, mental health both or something else – do something about it.

Make your voice heard. Write to your lawmakers. And maybe make the difference we’ve needed for far too long.

