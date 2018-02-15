Pile burns scheduled on Fort Huachuca next week

Fort Huachuca in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service, will burn slash piles out from areas that have been thinned out in Garden Canyon, according to a news release from the Fort Huachuca Public Affairs Office.
The burns will tak place on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and Wednesday, Feb. 21, with fires beginning around 7:30 a.m. and should cease around noon.
