J.O. Combs Unified School District Student of the Month Recognition

Student of the month for February (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District )

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of the district's schools.

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include Responsibility, Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Caring, Respect and Fairness. This presentation takes place each month at our Regular Governing Board Meeting.

For the month of February, Mr. Erich Schoenberger, Director of Medical Imaging at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition.

A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the Governing Board, and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.

The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of Fairness:

Freddi Andersen, Combs High School, Grade 9 (not pictured)

Elisabeth Allen, Combs High School, Grade 11 (January Recognition)

Marissa Thomas, Combs Middle School, Grade 7

Abigail Vasquez, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade 1 (not pictured)

Kassidi Kemper, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade 3

Emmett Meyer, Harmon Elementary, Grade 1

Hyrum Leavitt, Ranch Elementary, Grade 1

Leland Booth, Simonton Elementary, Grade 1

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.