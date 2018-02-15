PCSD: Assistant basketball coach facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor

On Feb. 14, the School Resource Officer at Cienega High School was notified by school administration about a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and a member of the school staff.

According to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, information indicated a member of the security staff, who was also an assistant basketball coach, had been sending explicit messages to a 17-year-old female student.

During the course of the investigation, PCSD detectives developed further information which led to probable cause for the arrest of 37-year-old Senecca Turner.

Turner has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, and faces sexual conduct with a minor charges.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.