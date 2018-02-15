PCSD: Assistant coach at Cienega High accused of having sex with student

Thursday, Feb. 15 turned out to be a busy night for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Port of Nogales, as they stopped several drug smuggling attempts and seized over a $1 million in drugs.
Information gained indicated a member of the security staff, who was also an assistant basketball coach, had been sending explicit messages to a 17-year-old female student.
One man is dead and another is facing charges following a fatal incident on Bear Canyon Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 15, city police said.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side on Monday.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department, Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are both involved in the investigation into the shooting near East Glenn Street and North First Avenue.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
It's no secret how LeBron James feels about President Donald Trump. Perhaps one of the most influential public figures in sports, LeBron has spoken out against the president numerous times in the past.
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.
