PCSD: Assistant coach at Cienega High accused of having sex with student

An assistant coach at Cienega High has been accused of having sex with 17-year-old student, authorities said.

According to the interim complaint from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Senecca Turner had sex with the student at his home and had been in a relationship with her since November 2017.

The investigation began Wednesday, Feb. 14, when a school resource officer at Cienega High was notified by the school's administration about a possible relationship between the 37-year-old Turner and the student.

The PCSD said Turner, a member of the school's security staff and an assistant coach of the girl's basketball team, had been sending explicit messages to the student.

The Turner is facing a charge of sexual conduct with a minor.

The following letter was sent to parents at Cienega High School about the incident.

Cienega Parent Letter by Tucson News Now on Scribd

