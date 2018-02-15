Halftime: Arizona 39, ASU 38 - Tucson News Now

Halftime: Arizona 39, ASU 38

By Damien Alameda, Sports Director
Tempe, AZ (KOLD) - Cats gave up an 18 point lead to ASU and now leads by just 1, 39-38 as we head into the locker room.

Parker Jackson Cartwright picked up his third foul as ASU went on a 23-6 run.

Allonzo Trier leads all scorers with 12 points.

