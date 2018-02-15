Hit and run involving pedestrian has closed Tucson Boulevard near Broadway

The pedestrian is an adult male with serious injuries. No further information was immediately known.
Heavy rainfall in the Santa Catalina Mountains has increased the possibility that rockslides can happen on the road from Tucson to Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon.
Businesses owners along West Ina Road said this past year has gone by pretty fast, but they can't wait for the construction to be over.
Westbound back open near Prince Road after earlier fatal crash.
According to police, South Country Club Road is closed between Aerospace Parkway and East Old Vail Road.
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
Message flew between parents and students during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
Diners can still ask specifically for cheeseburgers or the also-banned chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.
