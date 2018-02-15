Hit and run involving pedestrian has closed Tucson Boulevard near Broadway

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian near Tucson Boulevard north of Broadway.

According to Sgt. Kim Bay with TPD, Tucson Boulevard between 10th and 8th Streets is closed.

The pedestrian is an adult male with serious injuries.

TPD is investigating a serious injury hit & run collision involving an adult male pedestrian on Tucson Blvd north of 10th street. Tucson between 10th & 8th is CLOSED. If you have info call 911 or 88CRIME pic.twitter.com/F8aVThF4Ya — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) February 16, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.