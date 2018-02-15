Hit and run involving pedestrian has closed Tucson Boulevard nea - Tucson News Now

breaking

Hit and run involving pedestrian has closed Tucson Boulevard near Broadway

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson Police Department) (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian near Tucson Boulevard north of Broadway. 

According to Sgt. Kim Bay with TPD, Tucson Boulevard between 10th and 8th Streets is closed. 

The pedestrian is an adult male with serious injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. 

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly