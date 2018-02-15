Final: Arizona 77, ASU 70

Cats eek out another close victory.
Cats eek out another close victory.
Cats give up an 18 point lead.
Cats give up an 18 point lead.
The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday morning that Larry Fitzgerald will return to the team for the 2018 season.
The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday morning that Larry Fitzgerald will return to the team for the 2018 season.
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.
The #2 seed Pueblo girls win easily while high local boys seeds in Conference 5A tumble home for the spring.
The #2 seed Pueblo girls win easily while high local boys seeds in Conference 5A tumble home for the spring.