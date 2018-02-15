Fatal crash closes northbound Bear Canyon at Tanque Verde Road

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No word on how long the closure will last.
The pedestrian is an adult male with serious injuries. No further information was immediately known.
Heavy rainfall in the Santa Catalina Mountains has increased the possibility that rockslides can happen on the road from Tucson to Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon.
Businesses owners along West Ina Road said this past year has gone by pretty fast, but they can't wait for the construction to be over.
Westbound back open near Prince Road after earlier fatal crash.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
Workers are protesting outside of a Sumter County chicken plant following allegations of a racist comment made by a manager at the plant.
