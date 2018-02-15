Fatal crash closes northbound Bear Canyon at Tanque Verde Road

A fatal crash has closed Bear Canyon Road near Tanque Verde Road, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, with the Tucson Police Department.

TPD detectives are investigating the crash that has left an adult male dead. ]

Northbound Bear Canyon is closed north of Tanque Verde Road, and will remain so for the next several hours, according to Sgt. Bay.

TPD detectives working a fatal collision on Bear Canyon near Tanque Verde. 1 adult male is deceased. Northbound Bear Canyon is CLOSED north of Tanque Verde for the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/cPjqt55E4g — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) February 16, 2018

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

No further details were immediately available.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.