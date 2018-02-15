Fatal crash closes northbound Bear Canyon at Tanque Verde Road - Tucson News Now

Fatal crash closes northbound Bear Canyon at Tanque Verde Road

By Tucson News Now Staff
Tucson police investigating fatal crash on Bear Canyon Road. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson police investigating fatal crash on Bear Canyon Road. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A fatal crash has closed Bear Canyon Road near Tanque Verde Road, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, with the Tucson Police Department. 

TPD detectives are investigating the crash that has left an adult male dead. ]

Northbound Bear Canyon is closed north of Tanque Verde Road, and will remain so for the next several hours, according to Sgt. Bay. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. 

No further details were immediately available. 

