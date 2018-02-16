UA ranks low on list of safe universities

The group that compiled the list analyzed crime reports for the universities and the cities where the schools are located. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The University of Arizona ranks near the bottom of a list of the safest universities, according to the National Council For Home Safety and Security.

Arizona is ranked at No. 233 out of 243 universities. The University of New Mexico - Albuquerque ranks last.

The safest school is Brigham Young University, according to the organization of licensed alarm installers and contractors that compiled the list.

It says it analyzed crime reports for the universities and the cities where the schools are located.

Northern Arizona University leads the Arizona schools on the list at 156. Arizona State University is ranked 187.

Despite the rankings, several UA students said they feel safe while on campus.

The UA police chief refused to comment specifically on the list, but he did say his department doesn't agree with the findings.

The 2017 University of Arizona Campus Safety, Security and Fire report released in October, showed no big increases in crime numbers for robbery, burglary or drug arrests.

That report can be seen HERE.

