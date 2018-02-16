UA ranks low on list of safe universities

Arizona is ranked at No. 233 out of 243 universities. The safest school is Brigham Young University, according to the organization of licensed alarm installers and contractors that compiled the list.
Arizona is ranked at No. 233 out of 243 universities. The safest school is Brigham Young University, according to the organization of licensed alarm installers and contractors that compiled the list.
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.
Information gained indicated a member of the security staff, who was also an assistant basketball coach, had been sending explicit messages to a 17-year-old female student.
Information gained indicated a member of the security staff, who was also an assistant basketball coach, had been sending explicit messages to a 17-year-old female student.
The Tucson Police Department is set to release a report about a fatal 2016 motorcycle crash involving a police officer.
The Tucson Police Department is set to release a report about a fatal 2016 motorcycle crash involving a police officer.
The Tucson Police Department has released a report about how it handled a 2017 protest in downtown Tucson, which turned violent when protesters and police officers clashed in the street.
The Tucson Police Department has released a report about how it handled a 2017 protest in downtown Tucson, which turned violent when protesters and police officers clashed in the street.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
Nathan Chen's dreams of Olympic gold were dashed when the American struggled through his short program, though teammates Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon fared much better.
Nathan Chen's dreams of Olympic gold were dashed when the American struggled through his short program, though teammates Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon fared much better.