Preps underway ahead of Tucson Rodeo

Organizers of “La Fiesta de los Vaqueros” are celebrating 93 years of the Tucson tradition.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that animal control confirmed two new cases of rabies in wildlife.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day for Friday as more rain is expected to hit southern Arizona.
Arizona is ranked at No. 233 out of 243 universities. The safest school is Brigham Young University, according to the organization of licensed alarm installers and contractors that compiled the list.
Cats eek out another close victory.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.
Alone. A picture speaks a thousand words, but one photo circulating on social media can be described with one. He is alone. Dressed in a button down, the man sits in a booth with a card neatly propped on the table. Two plates, two sets of silverware and two glasses of wine lay in front of him. Across from the otherwise romantic spread sits an ornate bottle, holding what once showered him in loving embraces, laughs and memories. For just one meal, he wa...
