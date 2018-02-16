Preps underway ahead of Tucson Rodeo

For the past six weeks, rodeo officials have been working daily to get the grounds prepped. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Last-minute preparations are underway ahead of the opening weekend of the Tucson Rodeo.

Organizers of “La Fiesta de los Vaqueros” are celebrating 93 years of the Tucson tradition. Preparing for the nine-day event is a year-round production.

But the committee starts cranking it up at the beginning of the year. For the past six weeks, they’ve been working daily to get the grounds prepped and doing any maintenance work around the arena.

Most of the animals have arrived. The livestock was brought in from Oklahoma and some of the horses from San Antonio.

Handlers are exercising them daily and getting them used to the arena.

But it’s not just the bulls and broncos. The vendors are gearing up and ready to cash in, selling everything from food to cowboy boots. They have been busy setting up for the crowds.

Rodeo committee officials said they are ready and hoping for a good turnout.

“Look forward to everyone coming out and having a good time. I think we’re gonna have a great weekend. We have a great lineup. We have over 600 contestants entered, a lot of NFR or National Final qualifiers and past champions, current champions,” said Mark Baird, vice-chairman of the Tucson Rodeo.

Gates open Saturday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m.

