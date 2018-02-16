Cochise County Sheriff: Skunk, fox test positive for rabies

A gray fox that came into contact with a dog at Dos Cabezas also tested positive for rabies. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)

Two more animals have tested positive for rabies in Cochise County.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Feb. 16, that animal control confirmed two new cases of rabies in wildlife.

A skunk that came into contact with a dog in Mescal was sent for testing on Feb. 12 and tested positive for rabies.

A gray fox that came into contact with a dog at Dos Cabezas was sent for testing on the same day and also tested positive.

Both dogs involved were previously vaccinated and will receive booster shots.

All three counties in southern Arizona have confirmed cases of rabies in wild animals so far this year, according to data from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Bats, skunks and foxes are the most common carriers of the rabies virus.

In Pima County, officials are desperately looking for a possible victim of a fox attack that happened at Saguaro National Park-East on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

In January, a Vail woman was bitten by a fox that tested positive, and four rabid foxes were found in Cochise County in December. A fifth fox from Cochise County tested positive for rabies in February.

