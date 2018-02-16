Cochise County Sheriff: Skunk, fox test positive for rabies

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that animal control confirmed two new cases of rabies in wildlife.
Over 100 at-risk shelter pets and dogs will be flown out of Phoenix for a second chance in Idaho Thursday morning.
“We love participating in these offsite adoption events,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said in a recent news release. “They give us the opportunity to showcase our pets to a different audience each time and bring awareness to shelter pets nationwide. Thank you, PetSmart Charities, for your continued support.”
According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the USDA said the fox that tested positive was from the Portal area, in the eastern foothills of the Chiricahua Mountains.
Spice is an outgoing lady and super friendly.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
