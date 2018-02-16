Portion of Silverbell closed following crash

A portion of North Silverbell Road has been closed following a crash Friday afternoon.

The Tucson Police Department said the northbound lanes of Silverbell are closed at Speedway.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Check back for updates on this and other live, local, late breaking stories.

