Portion of Silverbell closed following crash

A portion of North Silverbell Road was been closed Friday afternoon due to a crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No word on how long the closure will last.
The pedestrian is an adult male with serious injuries. No further information was immediately known.
Heavy rainfall in the Santa Catalina Mountains has increased the possibility that rockslides can happen on the road from Tucson to Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon.
Businesses owners along West Ina Road said this past year has gone by pretty fast, but they can't wait for the construction to be over.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
Southern states have been especially hard hit ,with 24 of the pediatric deaths taking place in eight southern states.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.
