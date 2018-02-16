Portion of Silverbell closed following crash involving motorcycle

A portion of North Silverbell was closed Friday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A portion of North Silverbell Road was closed Friday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle.

The Tucson Police Department said the northbound lanes of Silverbell are closed at Speedway.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

