Portion of Silverbell closed following crash involving motorcycle

One man is dead and another is facing charges following a fatal incident on Bear Canyon Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 15, city police said.
The pedestrian is an adult male with serious injuries. No further information was immediately known.
A portion of North Silverbell Road was been closed Friday afternoon due to a crash.
Heavy rainfall in the Santa Catalina Mountains has increased the possibility that rockslides can happen on the road from Tucson to Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon.
Businesses owners along West Ina Road said this past year has gone by pretty fast, but they can't wait for the construction to be over.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.
6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond; say they will use their connection to move forward.
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.
