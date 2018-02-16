Know before you go to the 2018 Tucson Rodeo Parade

Photos from the Tucson Rodeo and Rodeo parade from the 1920s, 1950, 1990 and 2000s.

The 93rd annual Tucson Rodeo Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22. Each year over 200,000 people line the route to watch the country's longest non-mechanized parade.

Not keen on participating, but would like to watch the parade? Anywhere along the parade route is free to the public, with the exception of grandstand seating, which is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the Parade office at 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

You don't even have to leave your house to watch. KOLD News 13 anchors Dan Marries and Brooke Wagner will host our live broadcast this year. Coverage is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. We will also stream the parade live online.

Looking for something to do before or after the parade, why not visit the Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum? It is open to the public from Jan. 2 to April 7. The museum has over 125 horse-drawn vehicles and amazing displays that feature life in 19th century Tucson.

The museum is located on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Irvington Road, and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday, it is closed on Sundays. To find out more on museum hours call (520) 294-3636. Admission is: Adults: $12 Seniors: $9 Children: $2; Military (and family) with ID, 50 percent discount.

For more information on the parade and rodeo call (520) 294-1280 or go online to www.tucsonrodeoparade.com.

