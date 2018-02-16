WEB EXTRA: Licensed to Pill

The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day for Monday, Feb. 19, when southern Arizona will could see rain, cooler weather and possibly mountain snow.
According to the Tucson Police Department, 38-year-old Jeannette McCann Lopez allegedly ran off with her 1-year-old daughter Jeannette Grado during a DCS supervised visit Wednesday morning, Jan. 31. Police now believe the two are in Mexico.
A portion of North Silverbell Road was been closed Friday afternoon due to a crash.
Four people in Pima County have been arrested in the past two days for making threats to local schools following the mass shooting at a school in Lakeland, Florida. The four have been charged with threats and intimidation, which can rise to the level of a felony, and their cases have been turned over to the FBI.
The opioid crisis has spread across the United States, ripping apart families and destroying countless communities. Watch KOLD News 13 at 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 to find out more.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.
The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital.
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.
