ADOT: Buying a vehicle? Beware of potential fraud, Export Only stamp

A portion of North Silverbell Road was been closed Friday afternoon due to a crash.
"The best defense is to do your research," said Ralene Whitmer, MVD Title and Registration Specialist in a recent ADOT news release. "This is especially true for people buying vehicles from individuals. The possibility for fraud exists and it’s wise for every consumer to thoroughly look into a vehicle’s history."
One man is dead and another is facing charges following a fatal incident on Bear Canyon Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 15, city police said.
The pedestrian is an adult male with serious injuries. No further information was immediately known.
Heavy rainfall in the Santa Catalina Mountains has increased the possibility that rockslides can happen on the road from Tucson to Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.
The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital.
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.
