ADOT: Buying a vehicle? Beware of potential fraud, Export Only stamp

Buying a vehicle? The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is advising the public to be aware of potential fraud when considering purchasing a car.

"The best defense is to do your research," said Ralene Whitmer, MVD Title and Registration Specialist in a recent ADOT news release. "This is especially true for people buying vehicles from individuals. The possibility for fraud exists and it’s wise for every consumer to thoroughly look into a vehicle’s history. Reputable dealers will always be willing to provide this information, and that same standard should be expected of anyone who sells a vehicle in a private sale."

According to ADOT the title of a vehicle will include information on the vehicle's origin and whether it has been stolen, water-damaged, wrecked, destroyed, or suffered any other damage. Additionally titles may be stamped "export only", which means the vehicle was purchased by a dealer from out-of-state or a foreign country. Vehicles with this stamp cannot be legally sold in Arizona.

"The advice from the Motor Vehicle Division is to avoid buying cars in Arizona that are stamped ‘Export Only’", Whitmer added. "Dealers or individuals who attempt to sell vehicles with an Export Only title stamp within Arizona are breaking the law. Those vehicles can only be sold where the dealer is actually licensed. We have seen problems with this in Arizona communities that border Mexico and other U.S. states."

Customers can get more information about title, registration and tips on buying and selling vehicles at www.azdot.gov/mvd at the Vehicle Services section.

