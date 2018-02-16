Sun Tran's new Ride Guide effective Feb. 18

New passengers can use the Ride Guide as a resource for learning how to ride, how to pay fares, and where to buy SunGO Cards. Riders will also find information about eligibility for economy fare, Park & Ride locations, regional transit options, and accessible services.
A portion of North Silverbell Road was been closed Friday afternoon due to a crash.
"The best defense is to do your research," said Ralene Whitmer, MVD Title and Registration Specialist in a recent ADOT news release. "This is especially true for people buying vehicles from individuals. The possibility for fraud exists and it’s wise for every consumer to thoroughly look into a vehicle’s history."
One man is dead and another is facing charges following a fatal incident on Bear Canyon Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 15, city police said.
The pedestrian is an adult male with serious injuries. No further information was immediately known.
