Sun Tran's new Ride Guide effective Feb. 18

A new edition of the Sun Tran Ride Guide is effective Sunday, Feb. 18 through Aug. 4 and provides passengers with complete route schedules and fares for Sun Tran, Sun Express and Sun Link.



New passengers can use the Ride Guide as a resource for learning how to ride, how to pay fares, and where to buy SunGO Cards. Riders will also find information about eligibility for economy fare, Park & Ride locations, regional transit options, and accessible services.



The Sun Tran Ride Guide is free and now available online, on buses and at approximately 300 locations throughout Tucson, such as public libraries, major malls and pass sales outlets.

Ride Guide Feb 18 Web by Tucson News Now on Scribd

In addition to the new Ride Guide, Sun Tran and City of Tucson’s Department of Transportation continued improvement projects to enhance our riders’ transit experience. In the last 4 months, 51 new bus shelters were installed throughout Tucson. These are in addition to the 123 refurbished shelters and five new shelters that were installed over the last year. Also, 10 new bus shelters have been installed in the Grant Road widening project from Stone to Park Ave. The shelters are fully accessible to wheelchair users in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



For detailed route and service changes, consult the Ride Guide or visit www.suntran.com.

For Sun Link streetcar information, visit www.sunlinkstreetcar.com.

For information on all transit systems, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for individuals with TDD equipment, call 520-628-1565).

