Preps underway for 95th Tucson Rodeo

Rain or shine, the rodeo still goes on. As Tucson News Now found out, it just makes preparations a little more difficult.

Raind rops in the Old Pueblo can make taking care of the dirt in the arena a bit of a chore ahead of the big show.

Tucson Rodeo Grounds Chairman Scott Sell said, "It's kind of a roll of a dice being an outdoor rodeo. You deal with the mud and do the best you can with it."

Puddles and mud won't stop these cowboys and cowgirls around town from getting down and dirty at the rodeo over the next week.

The festivities are a year in the making. Each go around drawing thousands of locals and tourists to the stands as the Tucson Rodeo celebrates its 95th year in southern Arizona.

"It brings a tradition. It brings a tradition of what it was back in 1925 to what it is right now. We haven't changed anything today from what it was back then." said Jose Calderon, Tucson Rodeo chairman.

The rodeo officially kicks into gear on Saturday, Feb. 17 and runs until Sunday, Feb. 25.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.