Preps underway for 95th Tucson Rodeo

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations is advising travelers that the Port of Nogales, DeConcini crossing, will undergo canopy construction Monday, Feb. 19 through Thursday, Feb. 22.
Rain or shine, the rodeo still goes on. As Tucson News Now found out, it may make preparations a little more difficult.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day for Monday, Feb. 19, when southern Arizona will could see rain, cooler weather and possibly mountain snow.
According to the Tucson Police Department, 38-year-old Jeannette McCann Lopez allegedly ran off with her 1-year-old daughter Jeannette Grado during a DCS supervised visit Wednesday morning, Jan. 31. Police now believe the two are in Mexico.
A portion of North Silverbell Road was been closed Friday afternoon due to a crash.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
It's no secret how LeBron James feels about President Donald Trump. Perhaps one of the most influential public figures in sports, LeBron has spoken out against the president numerous times in the past.
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.
A woman in the southeastern Chinese city of Dongguan took a novel approach last week to “going through” security.
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.
