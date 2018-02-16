Temporary construction on Nogales northbound lanes

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations is advising travelers that the Port of Nogales, DeConcini crossing, will undergo canopy construction Monday, Feb. 19 through Thursday, Feb. 22.



“CBP is committed to improve the ports efficiency. Sometimes this requires infrastructure enhancements and construction that may cause delays,” said interim Port Director Michael Humphries, in a recent news release. “We will continue to make every effort to minimize impacts to the travelers and ask for everyone’s patience.”



Beginning Feb. 19, the west side northbound vehicle lane at the DeConcini crossing will periodically close between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. to accommodate the construction zone. This project is anticipated to conclude by Feb. 23.



During peak times, travelers may want to consider utilizing the Mariposa crossing. Travelers are encouraged to monitor wait times via the internet or on CBPs Border Wait Times mobile app.

