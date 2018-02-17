GIRLS: Pueblo punches through to state Final Four - Tucson News Now

GIRLS: Pueblo punches through to state Final Four

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
(Cover photo courtesy: Pueblo Athletics)
Pueblo has reached a place they have never been, the Final Four.

The 2nd-seeded Warriors (28-2) beat visiting Glendale Cactus 62-45 to reach the girls’ state semifinals (Conference 4A) for the first time in school history.

And they did so with three-point sharpshooter Alicia Reyes on the bench with a broken finger. Reyes suffered the injury in a December 29th win over Ironwood Ridge.

Jasmine Belt scored 14 points to lead the Warriors, who have won 13 in a row, and will face third-seed Flagstaff next Friday night at Grand Canyon University.

The Eagles were the team that eliminated Pueblo in the quarterfinals last season (84-65).

In other Conference 4A action, Rio Rico's season came to an end. The Hawks (21-8) fell 64-33 to top seed Chandler Seton Catholic.

