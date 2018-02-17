GIRLS: Pueblo punches through to state Final Four

The Pueblo Girls' Basketball team reaches the state Final Four for the first time.
The Pueblo Girls' Basketball team reaches the state Final Four for the first time.
A pair of freshman lead Sabino to first 20-win season in seven years.
A pair of freshman lead Sabino to first 20-win season in seven years.
Some Southern Arizona teams are advancing and some are going home as we continue down the Road to State.
Some Southern Arizona teams are advancing and some are going home as we continue down the Road to State.
Cats eek out another close victory.
Cats eek out another close victory.