GIRLS: Young Sabino marches on

Sabino has 20 wins in girls’ basketball for the first time since Al Addleman coached the team to 21 wins in 2010-11.

Addleman was on the opposite bench as an assistant coach Friday night as the tenth-seeded Sabercats took down #7 seed Pusch Ridge 52-34.

The Sabercats (20-8) will face #2 seed Window Rock in the Conference 3A state quarterfinals on Monday up in Prescott.

Freshman Kamryn Doty lead Sabino with 16 points while fellow freshman Trinity Yeager added 15.

The Lions (20-7) were paced by Addleman’s daughter Angel who poured in 15 points.

It was the third meeting of the season for the 3A South region rivals.

Each team had won on their home court.

PRCA and Sabino shared the region title with Empire and Tanque Verde as all finished at 9-3. The Lions were awarded the league’s automatic post-season bid by way of their overall 11-3 record against other Conference 3A opponents.

Both the Ravens and Hawks fell in their 2nd round matches.

Empire (18-10) lost the Chinle 58-35 while Safford (21-5) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 56-51 win over Tanque Verde (21-8).

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.