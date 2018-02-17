PREPS: State tournament scoreboard

Southern Arizona’s top local high school basketball seed survived Round 1 of the boys’ Conference 1A state tournament.

The Gregory School beat Ash Fork 76-46 Friday in Prescott.

The Hawks (30-2) were led by Demari Harris’ 19 points. Tomari Harris had 18 points while Addison Mort added 17.

TGS will play #8 seed Valley Lutheran in a Saturday morning (9 a.m.) quarterfinal match up.

On the girls’ side, the season came to an end in the first round for the Party of Five.

Immaculate Heart, who played most of the season with just five players on the roster, lost in their Conference 1A state tournament opener 52-33 to Rock Point.

The Knights (23-6) ended their season with three consecutive defeats.

Here is the reminder of scores from Friday’s state tournament action:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

1A State Championship (First Round)

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 52, Patagonia 33

Williams 68, Baboquivari 35

5A State Championship (Quarterfinals)

Phoenix Sunnyslope 67, Sahuaro 34

Class 2A State Championship (First Round)

Thatcher 59, Many Farms 53, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

1A State Championship (First Round)

Ft. Thomas 50, St. Gregory 33

Baboquivari 63, Grand Canyon 45

St. David 48, Anthem Prep 42

Class 2A State Championship (First Round)

Thatcher 48, Campo Verde 47, OT

