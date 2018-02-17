Future stars shine bright at Tucson Rodeo on Saturday

On the first day of the Tucson Rodeo, the stars of the future hit the main arena.

They start at age 3 and go all the way up to 13 years old. For the younger kids they are doing a little Mutton Bustin’. For the older kids, they enter in the junior rodeo.

How cool is this little girl on the horse? The fun at the Tucson Rodeo! #Tucson pic.twitter.com/4YbmXfSOx0 — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) February 17, 2018



Before the junior rodeo started Tucson News Now met 9-year-old Philip Stevens. Stevens entered the steer riding contest.

The rodeo is in his blood.

Steven's grandfather and father both used to ride bulls. He said he wants to be a bull rider one day as well.



For now, his goal is staying on a steer for 8 seconds so he can move on to the finals and win a belt buckle.



On Saturday, Stevens got on one of the meanest steers in the contest. They opened the chute and the ride began.



The 9 year old had a solid ride, staying on the steer for a little more than 4 seconds. Now he is on to the finals, which will be next Sunday.

Stevens has a chance to get that coveted belt buckle he desires.

