Tucson Chinese Cultural Center honors veterans at Lunar New Year celebration

The celebration was at Westin La Paloma on Saturday (Source: Tucson News Now).

It's the Year of the Dog. On Saturday night, the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center joined together for a night of festivities commemorating the Lunar New Year.

Dancing and singing were among the activities, but the organization also took a moment to remember the country's Chinese American veterans.

Tucson Chinese Association President Allen Lew said, "I think it's great that we do so, regardless of who we are. Primarily because we're the Chinese Cultural Center - we want to honor the Chinese Americans that served for our country."



More than fifty Chinese American veterans were recognized for their service at the annual Chinese New Year celebration.

Their photos lined the tables of the room to remember veterans from as far back as World War I to the most recent Iraq War.

One of those veterans, 83-year-old Gary Low, a Korean War veteran who holds the United States near and dear to his heart He moved here when he was 13.

"To me that is an honor," said Low.

Low served more than just his country. He also serves his culture by helping the younger generation learn the Lion Dance that opened the Lunar New Year ceremonies.

Low explained, "All the kids that we are teaching - they are very admirable. They're learning the language and certain traits."

Low was just one member of the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center keeping their heritage alive in Tucson and ushering prosperity into the New Year.

