BOYS: Lancers do it to Falcons in OT again

It was another epic battle between Salpointe Catholic and Catalina Foothills.

Mid-season transfer Evan Nelson scored 28 points for the Lancers Saturday night and Sam Beskind was equally as good with 27 for the Falcons but in the end it’s Salpointe Catholic moving on with a 77-70 double overtime road win.

Majok Deng added 25 for the Lancers who after starting the season 5-15 and have won nine straight to put themselves back in the Conference 4A state semifinals for a second straight season.

11th-seeded Salpointe Catholic (14-15) will face Buckeye Union Friday afternoon (4 p.m.) at Grand Canyon University.

The Falcons (25-6) led by as many as ten points in the first half but for a second straight season see their season come to an end at the hands of the Lancers.

Salpointe Catholic lost in the 2017 4A state championship game to Mike Bibby’s Shadow Mountain Matadors who sit on the other side of the bracket against this year as the #1 seed.

