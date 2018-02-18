PREPS: Saturday state scoreboard

Alyssa Brown scored 30 points Saturday night to lead 3rd-seeded Sahuaro to a 63-58 win over visiting Cienega in a girls’ Conference 5A state quarterfinal game.

It was the first 30-point game of the season for the freshman who went 14-for-15 from the foul line.

Lourdes Heslep added 18 points, knocking down three three-pointers.

The Cougars (26-2) won for a tenth straight game beating the embattled Bobcats for a third time this season.

Cienega was playing just days after learning of the arrest of their assistant coach Senneca Turner who is charged with engaging in sexual misconduct with a student at the school.

Sahuaro will play Gilbert Mesquite in the state semifinals. A game that will be played at 3 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

On the boys side, top-seed The Gregory School advanced to the Conference 1A state semifinals with a 69-56 over Phoenix Valley Lutheran.

The Hawks (24-4) were led by Addison Mort’s 27 points and 10 rebounds.

TGS now gets a rematch with NFL Yet Academy, the team that beat them last season (75-50) for the state championship.

Here are the rest of the scores from Southern Arizona state tournament action on Saturday:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

2A State Championship (Quarterfinals)

Pima 54, Thatcher 41

3A State Championship (Second Round)

Chandler Valley Christian 54, Safford 42

Empire 75, Snowflake 63

Sabino 57, Page 46

4A State Championship (Quarterfinals)

Buckeye 88, Nogales 82

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

1A State Championship (Quarterfinals)

Baboquivari 54, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 46

St. Michael 55, St. David 34

2A State Championship (Quarterfinals)

Thatcher 51, Valley Sanders 50

6A State Championship (Quarterfinals)

Goodyear Millenium 56, Tucson 24

