PREPS: Saturday state scoreboard

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash and fellow star point guard Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Ray Allen are among the 13 finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
UA starting pitchers Cody Deason and Michael Flynn combined to toss 12 and one-third shutout innings.
5 local teams are moving on to the next round of their state hoops tournaments.
For the second straight season the Salpointe Catholic boys basketball team ends Catalina Foothills' season in overtime.
The Pueblo Girls' Basketball team reaches the state Final Four for the first time.
